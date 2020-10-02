Case of 10-month-old baby on life support to be reviewed in court on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The attorney representing baby Nick Torres and his family said the infant's case is set to be reviewed in a civil court on Friday at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, a Harris County district judge granted the Torres family more time with their 10-month-old son, who's on life support after a near-drowning last week.
The family filed a lawsuit against Texas Children's Hospital claiming it would be wrong to allow doctors to remove baby Nick from the equipment.
"What we've been asking is that an ethics committee evaluate the case and the hospital has an ethics committee," Kevin Acevedo, the family's attorney said. "The hospital says the issue does not belong with the ethics committee, and they say it will take more time. We question what is the issue? Why is more time not good?"
Acevedo also claimed the hospital staff were not following procedure per Texas law.
ABC13 reached out to Texas Children's Hospital for comment, a spokesperson provided the following statement on Thursday.
"Given the ongoing court proceedings, I can't provide any further information at this time.
I do want to reiterate our previous sentiments that we know families in these types of situations are going through the unimaginable. Our hearts go out to every family that has a child in the hospital. Texas Children's strives to provide the most compassionate and appropriate care possible to every patient we serve."
Emily Cook is the General Counsel for Texas Right to Life, which is an advocacy group that has helped in several cases such as the ongoing case of 1-year-old Tinslee Lewis in Fort Worth and Chris Dunn's case.
"We're going to continue to see these disputes in the courtroom," Cook said.
According to Cook, this year alone, 42 families have turned to the group for help.
"Legislators and judges alike need to take notice (that) there's a serious public policy coming ahead in these medical disputes," Cook said. "We try to find transfer to another facility sometimes, or to bring them, obtain the medical equipment necessary to bring their loved ones home. In my work with Texas Right To Life on our patient advocacy team, it's been very disheartening to see that we have victories but it's because legal counsel is present. How many more families are going through this nightmare because they didn't know to call an advocacy organization like Texas Right To Life."
Acevedo said witnesses will appear before the judge on Friday at 201 Caroline Street, in downtown Houston. Some people are expected to show up and pray for the family in front of the courthouse as well.
