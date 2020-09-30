Hospital asks Texas Supreme Court to speed up review of baby on life support

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Worth hospital asked the Texas Supreme Court Tuesday to speed up its review of a case of a baby on life support.
One-year-old Tinslee Lewis has been at Cook Children's Medical Center since her premature birth with a rare heart defect and other serious health problems.
In July, the Second Appellate District of Texas sided with mother Trinity Lewis and the family, ruling the baby girl could remain on life support.
Doctors argued in August that keeping her alive is only causing her more pain and that her condition will never improve.
Lewis argues her daughter is not in pain, and she should have the right to decide if she lives.
On Tuesday, attorneys for the hospital filed an emergency motion to expedite the case, claiming "the ongoing, daily agony of the child involved" and said Tinslee's "suffering has only increased, as her incurable disorders, combined with the effects of forced paralysis for months on end, have ravaged her small body."
