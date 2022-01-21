celebrity babies

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their 1st child via surrogate

By Chloe Melas, CNN Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who have been married for three years, shared their family news on Instagram Friday, CNN reported.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," they each wrote.

They did not share the baby's name or sex.

Chopra, 39 and Jonas, 29, married in 2018 in India. It was an extravagant three-day affair.

The couple first met in 2017 and took their romance public in 2018. They were engaged after just four months of dating.

In an interview earlier this month with Vanity Fair, Chopra spoke about the couple having a baby in the future but did not mention that they were already expecting.

"They're a big part of our desire for the future," she said. "By God's grace when it happens, it happens."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity birthscelebrity babiesu.s. & world
CELEBRITY BABIES
Carlos Correa and wife Daniella share photo of newborn son
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher only bathe kids when they see dirt
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child together
'Grateful': Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik
TOP STORIES
Paraglider not seen by air traffic control before crash, report finds
Yes, there's a West Loop closure this weekend, but it begins earlier
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Bundle up! Clear and cold night ahead
We've got our eyes on Texans' next head coach candidates
Former teacher in The Woodlands gets 3 years for improper relationship
Fort Bend Co. judge raises concerns over new voting law issues
Show More
CPSC issues warning on infant loungers
Texas man said it was 'time to kill' election worker, records say
Many COVID-19 vaccine side effects caused by placebo effect: Study
US, Russia far apart on Ukraine crisis as top diplomats meet
Nation's largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
More TOP STORIES News