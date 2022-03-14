3 Houston police cops and 1 sergeant reinstated after killing alleged suicidal man in 2020 shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Houston police officers and a sergeant, who have been fighting to get their jobs back after shooting and killing a man who was suicidal back in 2020, have been reinstated.The officers and sergeant made their case before an arbitrator last week.In April 2020, police responded to a call in east Houston about a man, identified as Nicholas Chavez, in distress who was armed and running into traffic in the 800 block of Gazin Street.Body camera video showed Chavez was on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound. Before officers started firing the 21 shots they discharged, Chavez apparently reached for a taser.Former HPD chief Art Acevedo fired the officers and sergeant for using unreasonable force. Back then, Acevedo said although Chavez had picked up the stun gun, the officers had plenty of time to back up and take cover. Chavez was already injured, having been hit by gunfire earlier in his standoff with police. Officers had also fired bean bag rounds and stun guns at him before he was killed.In a video presentation of the body camera footage that was narrated by Acevedo, portions of 911 calls made the night of Chavez's shooting can be heard where callers tell operators that a man is running around and "having a mental breakdown."In the video footage, officers can be heard telling Chavez, "Hey buddy, hey bud, we're here to help you, man" and "just relax. No one is shooting" and "we're trying to help you man."Chavez, who can be heard cursing at officers, could be seen wildly flailing his arms and legs. Officers fired bean bag rounds from shotguns at Chavez and deployed their stun guns, but it had little affect on him.At one point in the video, an officer said Chavez had a knife. Officers told him to put it down. Investigators later determined that Chavez had a piece of metal that he used to cut himself.Those officers were identified as: Officer Patrick Rubio, who had been with the department since May 2018; Officer Luis Alvarado, with the department since March 2019; Officer Omar Tapia, with the department since March 2019; and Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc, with the department since October 2008.According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, Chavez's family said he was mentally ill and in 2020, they filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit.A judge dismissed it, and a grand jury declined to charge the officers and sergeant.On Monday at about 3 p.m., HPD chief Troy Finner is expected to address the reinstatement.