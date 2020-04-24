Houston-area standouts wait to be called in Virtual NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts

From Langham Creek High School to Texas A&M, Quartney Davis knew his time in the NFL would come.

The eighty-forth NFL draft is the night many athletes have waited their entire careers for.Typically, the football standouts are seen walking a red-carpet alongside other prospects and even some celebrities.But, the 2020 picks will be much different as NFL officials have decided to hold the draft virtually.Like most national events in the recent months, the draft had to be revised in order to ensure minimal contact.Although they won't get to dress up and enjoy the draft they hoped for, several athletes with Houston origins are still hoping for a top spot.LSU standout Joe Burrow joins the Cincinnati Bengals as the 1st overall 2020 pick.Former Channelview athlete, Jalen Hurts has a family rooted in the community. His father Averion Hurts, Sr. is a local coach who is a house-hold name.As he reflected on his days in the area, Jalen said, "All of those teams, all of those guys, I was always around them. I saw good habits, good characteristics and I saw the bad ones as well. I think being around those guys as a young kid, it allowed me to learn right from wrong."Son of a Harlem Globetrotter legend, Ross is hopeful that he will be chosen for an NFL team. Coming out of Elkins High School in Missouri City, Blacklock said he is ready to put his school back on the map."I am proud to be that guy. We do not have a lot of people who have come out of Elkins," said Blacklock. "We have had a couple. Jake Mathews, and my teammate Kenneth Murray coming out this year. We are trying to put our school back on the map."CeeDee Lamb was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys. The former Foster High School star has been called the most dynamic playmaker among this draft class. Lamb scored 32 touchdowns during his college career in Oklahoma and is expected to be a first round draft pick.Texas A&M University football star Quartney Davis is prepared to be drafted and bring inspiration back to his community. Although the draft won't be the held for players to gather, Davis still has a plan to celebrate with his friends and family. "We can only have 10 people there, so I am taking care of the ones I can choose," said Davis. "I'm getting my stories together of who I am not choosing and why. It is going to be a surreal moment. I have not shed a tear since 2006. That might be the time right there."Elkins High School great Kenneth Murray was drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray was a first-round pick coming out of Oklahoma where he was a linebacker.Former Bush High School athlete Josh Jones has had a different journey to get to the NFL draft. Jones began as a player basketball for the Broncos before coach Allen Aldridge convinced him to pursue football. After going to the University of Houston, Jones gained multiple conference championships and is set to be a first round draft pick.Jacksonville Jaguars drafted the North Shore High School alumni. Chaisson played at LSU as a defensive end.