NFL draft pick shot hours after being selected by New York Giants

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- A New York Giants draft pick was injured and a college teammate killed in a shooting early Sunday, university officials said.

Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley sent a letter about the incident to the campus community.

He said two students were victims of an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kansas and that junior Dwane Simmons was killed.

Corey Ballentine, a cornerback chosen in the sixth round by the New York Giants, was injured. He is expected to make a full recovery, Farley said.

The statement read in part:
"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

The Giants released the following statement:
"We are aware of the tragic situation & continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends & teammates & the rest of the Washburn community."

Simmons, a defensive back who was entering his senior season in 2019, had played in 22 games over three seasons at Washburn.

Ballentine was the 2018 Cliff Harris Award winner as the small college defensive player of the year and was one of three Division II players selected to the Senior Bowl.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkshootingu.s. & worldnew york giants
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News