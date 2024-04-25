Longtime NFL general manger looks to Texans draft night, says team was good with recent additions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans' offseason moves might have been so good and so thorough that the NFL Draft needs to be seen through a different light in Houston.

ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum gives the Texans an "A-plus" for offseason additions like Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter. Tannenbaum said the moves from Nick Caserio put the Texans in an interesting position ahead of the NFL Draft, calling any draft needs in Houston "nitpicking" a roster that is stacked with talent. The longtime executive vice president for both the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets set different priorities for the Texans entering the draft and the next phase of the offseason program.

Tannenbaum raves about C. J. Stroud when he explains that the NFL Rookie of the Year is a "full-field quarterback" who throws with remarkable accuracy down the field.

"Defensive coordinators want to push where they want the ball to go," Tannenbaum said, "and they can't do that with this guy,"

Tannenbaum told ABC13's Greg Bailey that if he were leading the front office in Houston, he'd sit down with Stroud and tell him that he doesn't have to make a remarkable throw in every situation.

With all the weapons the Texans have around their star quarterback, Tannenbaum would start by telling Stroud, "Just go make some first downs. Go make some check downs," and the big plays will happen to receivers like Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell.

The Texans can afford to sit back and wait to make their first selection at 42nd overall if that's what they want to do. Or Nick Caserio can trade up to make a pick in the first round. It's a luxury the Texans have earned after last year's remarkable draft night that produced Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., along with the offseason haul that garnered headlines around the NFL.

You can watch the NFL Draft live on ABC13 on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m.

