Remembering the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims

By Eyewitness News
NEWTOWN, CT -- These are photos remembering 26 people killed eight years ago in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. We have not obtained a photo of Madeleine Hsu, a 6-year-old who died in the attack on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012.

A gunman shot his way into the school and gunned down 20 first-grade children and six educators. Adam Lanza fatally shot his mother inside their home before carrying out the rampage and then killing himself.

