Newly installed camera devices helps police track criminals

MEMORIAL VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Memorial Villages Police Department has a new crime fighting tool.

They've installed automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, which pick up hits on stolen vehicles listed in the state and national database. Often times, the suspects in the stolen vehicle cases are tied to other crimes as well.

In a matter of months, ALPRs have already caught people driving stolen cars, alleged armed robbers and identity thieves.

On Thursday, MVPD officers went through a Lexus they recovered, which was listed as stolen.

They found jewelry, watches, packages and bolt cutters inside. They stopped after one of the ALPRs got a hit on a plate.

"We were alerted to an automatic license plate reader that confirmed a stolen vehicle out of Houston and, basically, when that happens, we bring officers to saturate that area to start to looking for that vehicle," said Sgt. Baker with MVPD.

There are 20 ALPRs across Memorial Villages' seven and half sq. mile area. The readers capture images of license plates.

"It's reading the license plate and checking it against the state and national database of stolen vehicles, wanted vehicles and stolen license plates. It's not taking a picture of the driver. It just tells us when a hit occurs," said MVPD Chief Ray Schultz.

Since the cameras were installed in September, officers have recovered at least 23 stolen vehicles.

"More than half the cars that we're recovering are involved in other criminal activity. We've had armed robbers in stolen cars. We've had two pretty significant identity theft rings," said Schultz.

In fact, Schultz says on Wednesday they pulled over a driver in a stolen van. Inside, they found five middle school students who allegedly stole it in a violent carjacking.

"The primary goal is to create an investigative tool for our detectives. It's created a heck of an investigative tool, not just for stolen cars and people who come into the Villages to commit crimes, but tentacles that go in different directions throughout the state," said Schultz.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
memorialpolice cameratraffic camerashidden camerasurveillance cameracaught on camerared light cameras
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's this year's RodeoHouston's concert lineup
Ex-HPD cop appears in court; man claims he was wrongly arrested
Officials give preparation advice as severe weather moves in
'I got something for you' | Cops shoot suspect approaching their truck
Public benefit planned for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
Show More
Suspect shot at Walmart escaped from juvenile facility: HCSO
Body cam video shows officer save man's life with tourniquet
Bagby Street remodeling construction set to last until 2021
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Alvin Antique center offers acres of unique merchandise
More TOP STORIES News