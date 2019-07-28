Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan

IRVING, Texas (KTRK) -- A newborn baby was found dead in a trashcan at an Applebee's Restaurant on Friday.

Iriving police are trying to find the woman they say gave birth at an Applebee's and left her newborn in the restroom trashcan.

Police say 30 minutes after the mother left, employees cleaning the restroom found the dead infant.

Texas' Safe-haven law allows mothers to voluntarily surrender a baby that's less than 60 days old at a hospital or fire station without facing charges. Also called the "baby Moses" law, it allows anyone in Texas to leave a newborn at an approved place with no questions asked.

RELATED: Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas

According to KTVT, the restaurant was even in close proximity to a couple places that are "safe baby sites."

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the police.

