Newborn who tested positive for COVID-19 at birth makes full recovery

ENGLAND (KTRK) -- A mother and her newborn child were discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, hospital officials say.

Katherine Dawson's newborn tested positive for the coronavirus after birth, making her one of the world's youngest patients with the virus.

"Staff from Blackpool Victoria Hospital fought tirelessly to save mum, Katherine Dawson, after she ended up spending eight days on a ventilator after giving birth to baby Ruby, who was born with COVID-19," said the hospital's Facebook post.

Officials from the hospital said the family spent 37 days in the hospital, and at one point, Katherine's odds of survival were rated at 50/50.

"It was a very challenging case, and we were very concerned that she might not make it," said ITU consultant Dr. Jason Cupitt. "She was deeply sedated and we weren't seeing much change, but then, five days later, there was a spark of light at the end of the tunnel as her oxygen levels started to improve.

Cupitt said Katherine and Ruby touched everyone's heart and the hospital and will always be remembered for their bravery.

"This was a particularly emotional case for everyone," Cupitt added.
