Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez might want to buy the NY Mets

QUEENS, New York -- Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez could soon be the newest owners of the New York Mets.

Variety is reporting the celebrity couple is working with J.P. Morgan to raise funds for a bid to purchase the team.

A-Rod and J-Lo's net worth is reportedly around $700 million.

Back in December, the Wilpon family had a deal to sell the Mets to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkjennifer lopezalex rodrigueznew york mets
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County to expand internal COVID-19 testing inside jails
Coast Guard searching for 7 people in Cedar Bayou
2 men killed while crossing street
DeAndre Hopkins had 'no relationship' with Bill O'Brien
Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
3-month-old boy hospitalized after being shot in NE Houston
Show More
More storms return Wednesday with possibility of severe weather
National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945
How COVID-19 outbreak is affecting Texas' oil industry
Woman's SUV lands on top of vehicles at dealership
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News