10 major scenes across Harris Co. overnight leave at least 3 dead, 11 injured

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent start to the new year kept Houston police and Harris County deputies busy all night.

There were at least 10 major scenes overnight, eight of which were shootings. In total, at least three people were killed and at least 11 were injured.

Spring Cypress deadly car crash



A woman died early Friday in a crash involving three vehicles in north Harris County.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of Spring Cypress Road near Glen Haven Estates Drive.

The woman was in an eastbound Toyota Camry on Spring Cypress and lost control of the vehicle, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The Camry collided with a westbound Toyota Sequoia with a family of five inside.

The driver of the Camry died at the scene, deputies said. A man, woman and three children inside the Sequoia were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe speed may have been a factor in the crash and the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt. Her identity wasn't immediately released, but deputies believe she was between 20 and 30 years old.



Man hit in face fireworks



A man was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann after a firework exploded around 2 a.m. on Thicket Grove Road.

The accident caused major injuries to the man's head and upper body, deputies say.

Investigators were conducting interviews to determine what caused the injury to occur.





Grandpa shoots granddaughter in celebratory gunfire incident



While ringing in 2021, a 60-year-old grandfather shot his 24-year-old granddaughter in the stomach on Fulton Street, according to police.

Officers say he was very drunk and fired his gun into the air when the stray bullet hit his granddaughter. She was rushed to the hospital.

She was taken into surgery, and her condition is unknown at this time. The grandfather was arrested.



8-year-old shot in the hand during celebratory gunfire



In northwest Harris County, an 8-year-old boy was shot in the hand 10 minutes into the new year.

Houston police say a stray bullet went through his apartment wall on Garden City Drive near W. Montgomery Road.

The little boy was sleeping in his bed when he was shot. Police say he's expected to survive.

There are no suspects in the shooting. Police don't know where the stray bullet came from.

Man shot in the chest in northeast Houston



Houston police say a man was shot in the chest in the 11100 block of Cheeves near Hooper around 10 p.m.

The man was transported to the hospital. No further information was provided



Man shot in northeast Houston



A man was shot in the 2100 block of Parker Road sometime before 9:45 p.m.

Houston police were investigating at the scene.

No further information on the man's condition or possible suspect(s) was provided.



Man shot in southwest Houston



Houston police investigated a shooting in the 300 block of Heatherbloom before 9 p.m. where a man was found shot.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.



Man shot and killed during argument



Harris County Precinct 1 deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 7300 block of Alabonson around 9 p.m.

One man was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Darius Smith, drove off after the shooting, but later called authorities himself and said he shot the victim, 33-year-old Kenneth Boyd.

Deputies believe Boyd is Smith's girlfriend's uncle.

Smith was arrested and charged with murder.





SWAT team deployed after man fires shots at family members



Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to the 20900 block of Roxette Court sometime before 9:30 p.m. after a reported weapons disturbance.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man at a family gathering fired shots at others then barricaded himself in the home.

A SWAT team was deployed to the scene

The man was later taken into custody and no one was hurt, Gonzalez updated in a tweet.



18-year-old shot and killed



Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Kiley Drive in north Harris County.

Upon arrival, deputies found an 18-year-old dead on the roadway.

Deputies asked anyone with possible information to reach out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

