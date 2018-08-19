New video shows moments before gunman attacks homeowner

ST LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) --Here's a reminder to never let your guard down.
New video from Saint Louis shows a gunman sprinting up to a homeowner as he tries to get inside his own house.
The entire encounter was captured on a doorbell camera.
The man says he had already left for work, but turned around after realizing he forgot something.
The video clearly shows the man had a gun before he ran off and jumped into a getaway car.
No items were stolen, but residents in the area say they are on edge.