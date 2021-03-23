police chief

Troy Finner could get OK to become next HPD chief tomorrow

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston City Council will vote Wednesday afternoon to affirm Mayor Sylvester Turner's decision to promote Troy Finner as the city's next chief of police, according to officials.

SEE RELATED: Finner's appointment to HPD chief post met with skepticism from some


The exact timing of that vote was not immediately disclosed.

Finner, the current executive assistant chief, was chosen last week by Turner a few days after Chief Art Acevedo announced his departure to lead the Miami Police Department.

Acevedo is slated to stay on with the department for a couple of weeks to assist in the transition, but Turner said Finner's appointment to his new role will be official once approval by city council is made.

Finner is a Houston native born in the Fifth Ward and raised on the city's southwest side.

"To see somebody from the neighborhood make it to that level, it's great," said Ronald Stribling, a Houston resident. "I'm so happy for him. He's a good guy, too."

SEE RELATED STORY: SW Houston neighborhood beaming with pride after Troy Finner named HPD chief


Finner attended Madison High School. From there, he went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University and a master's degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He's worked for HPD since 1990.
"He's really caring, and really into family," says Heidi Flores, another Houston resident. "He really cares about family and the community."

If approved by city council, Finner will lead the agency that consists of more than 5,200 officers.

The video above is from a previous story on facts about Troy Finner.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetypolice chiefhouston police departmentpoliticspolicehouston politicshouston city council
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHIEF
Turner's choice for HPD chief met with skepticism about reform
Houston neighborhood beaming with pride over new HPD chief
10 things to know about new HPD chief Troy Finner
Acevedo near tears and fiery in 1 of his last HPD briefings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Texas adults will be eligible for vaccine starting next week
Boulder, Colorado shooting suspect ID'd; victims between 20-65
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Store owner mistakenly shoots at deputy after burglary call
Storms replaced by sunshine and a humidity drop
Houston man missing since Friday found dead, wife confirms
Spring crash suspect was driving 115 mph, investigators say
Show More
U.S. questions AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trial data
500 'high-risk' longshoremen set to get the vaccine in Harris Co.
When you'll need to renew your driver's license if you plan to travel
Haboob with 70 mph winds covers Lubbock in dust
Couple out $8K as catalytic converter theft spikes
More TOP STORIES News