Troy Finner could get OK to become next HPD chief tomorrow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston City Council will vote Wednesday afternoon to affirm Mayor Sylvester Turner's decision to promote Troy Finner as the city's next chief of police, according to officials.The exact timing of that vote was not immediately disclosed.Finner, the current executive assistant chief, was chosen last week by Turner a few days after Chief Art Acevedo announced his departure to lead the Miami Police Department.Acevedo is slated to stay on with the department for a couple of weeks to assist in the transition, but Turner said Finner's appointment to his new role will be official once approval by city council is made.Finner is a Houston native born in the Fifth Ward and raised on the city's southwest side."To see somebody from the neighborhood make it to that level, it's great," said Ronald Stribling, a Houston resident. "I'm so happy for him. He's a good guy, too."Finner attended Madison High School. From there, he went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University and a master's degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He's worked for HPD since 1990."He's really caring, and really into family," says Heidi Flores, another Houston resident. "He really cares about family and the community."If approved by city council, Finner will lead the agency that consists of more than 5,200 officers.