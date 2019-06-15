New physical evidence found in Josue Flores' murder: sources

The @houstonpolice has received media inquiries regarding the Josue Flores case. As a reminder to our community and media partners, this is an on-going investigation and there is no information to release at this time. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 14, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police sources tell ABC13 Eyewitness News that investigators have discovered new physical evidence in the 2016 murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.This news comes nearly a month after Houston police stood with Josue's family on the three-year anniversary of his death, vowing to find the boy's killer.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in May that advances in DNA technology could help point to Josue's killer.In 2016, charges were dropped due to inconclusive DNA evidence against a man police still consider the only suspect.Friday night, when we asked Houston police about the case, they referred us to a two-sentence tweet from Acevedo, which reads:Josue was stabbed to death while walking home from Marshall Middle School on May 17, 2016.Witnesses said in his last moments, Josue could be heard screaming, "Don't kill me, please!"