FLOODING

New Harris Co. Judge faces flood threat on 2nd day of job

ABC13's Steven Romo reports on Lina Hidalgo's first flood threat on just her 2nd day as Harris County judge.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A potential flooding threat for Harris County came just one day after Lina Hidalgo was sworn into office as county judge.

She spent part of her second day at the Transtar Emergency Operations Center, where she warned residents to prepare.

"I wanted to be here personally, because it's the first day at the office. Because it's the first rain event for me as county judge, and I wanted to be here to share with our community how we're doing," she said.

Hidalgo advised residents of flood prone areas along the San Jacinto River, as well as those in problematic areas of Katy and Cypress, to be vigilant. She also warned drivers to be alert, saying that structure flooding is unlikely, but road flooding remains a threat.

"Stay informed, stay protected, be careful on your commutes, and we're here. You have an incredible team working day in a day out every night as the rain continues, to keep you safe," she said.

WATCH: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo's full news conference on the flood threat
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses first potential flood threat of tenure

Harris County under new leadership as elected officials sworn in
Harris County's newest county judge, Lina Hidalago

LINA HIDALGO: What we know about newly-elected Harris County Judge
What to know about Lina Hidalgo

