New Harris Co. Judge faces flood threat on 2nd day of job

A potential flooding threat for Harris County came just one day after Lina Hidalgo was sworn into office as county judge.She spent part of her second day at the Transtar Emergency Operations Center, where she warned residents to prepare."I wanted to be here personally, because it's the first day at the office. Because it's the first rain event for me as county judge, and I wanted to be here to share with our community how we're doing," she said.Hidalgo advised residents of flood prone areas along the San Jacinto River, as well as those in problematic areas of Katy and Cypress, to be vigilant. She also warned drivers to be alert, saying that structure flooding is unlikely, but road flooding remains a threat."Stay informed, stay protected, be careful on your commutes, and we're here. You have an incredible team working day in a day out every night as the rain continues, to keep you safe," she said.