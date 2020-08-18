Food & Drink

Girl Scouts debut new French toast-inspired cookie

Cookie fans, your Girl Scouts order might have just gotten a shake up!

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that they'll be debuting a brand new flavor for the 2021 cookie season.

"Toast-Yay!" is a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing and "full of flavor in every bite."

According to GSUSA, the new treat will be available in select areas in 2021.

RELATED: 9-year-old Girl Scout creates cover of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' to help her sell cookies
EMBED More News Videos

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and one nine-year-old girl made a cover of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" to help her reach her selling goal.



The Girl Scouts also announced changes to their cookie selling/delivery method as the U.S. continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Through social distancing measures, customers will still be able to buy their cookies directly from local Girl Scouts. There's also a giftbox option that allows cookies to be shipped directly to customers.

In response to the pandemic, GSUSA debuted new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, earlier this year that allowed customers to "safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes."

"Girl Scouts will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative 'virtual cookie booths' on social media (with parental supervision)," the company said in a release. "Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls' safety top priority."

Girl Scout cookie season typically starts in January, but can vary locally.

SEE ALSO: 98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies
EMBED More News Videos

At 98 years young, a Berks County woman continues a mission she started when she was just 10 years old.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodiegirl scoutscookiesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Smoke seen coming from Pasadena refinery after fire
Suspect who stole car with 2-year-old inside on the run
Thousands of Texans stopped learning during the pandemic
Teachers ordered back to Cy-Fair campuses Tuesday
Historic house in The Heights becomes a home
Another summer front arrives late Tuesday
Gov. Abbott, state leaders to discuss police funding today
Show More
Kin Dee cuisine combines flavors of Texas and Thailand
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
Biden's convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, August 18
How to buy a new smartphone without breaking your budget
More TOP STORIES News