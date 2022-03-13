FBI

Man accused of ramming into security gate of FBI Houston sentenced to federal prison

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to federal prison after ramming a stolen pickup truckinto a security gate at the FBI's Houston office, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Nestor Mariano Vidal Batista pleaded guilty on Feb. 24.

Batista is ordered to serve 14 months in federal prison, Judge Gregg Costa announced on Friday.

Batista, a Cuban citizen, is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

At Friday's hearing, the court learned Batista had previously been convicted of smuggling undocumented people. The court noted his actions posed a risk to others.

According to court documents, on June 23, 2021, Batista stole a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck shortly before attempting to lodge an in-person complaint at the FBI office in Houston.

Upon his arrival, security referred him to local authorities. Batista then re-entered the truck, circled the area and tried to force entry. He sped forward and crashed into the front security gates of the FBI building causing over $7,900 in damages, according to authorities. Shortly thereafter, he was able to exit the truck and enter the visiting area in the lobby.

Authorities then subdued him and took him into custody.

Batista is temporarily detained until his next hearing and is expected in court on June 30 at 2 p.m.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of Houston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Porto prosecuted the case

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Man stole truck and rammed security gate of FBI Houston, feds say
SkyEye flew over the facility where it captured images of a pickup truck resting right at a fence just outside the FBI office in northwest Houston.

