SANTA MONICA, California --A man identified as the suspect in the murder of two homeless men in Los Angeles is now a person of interest in the disappearance of two of his own family members in Houston, police say.
Houston police tweeted Tuesday morning that their investigators want to speak with 47-year-old Ramon Escobar, who is the nephew of Rogelio and Dina Escobar. Rogelio and Dina went missing last month.
Ramon Escobar, nephew of missing persons Dina and Rogelio Escobar, was arrested in Santa Monica, California, yesterday. He's a person of interest in their disappearance in Houston. Our investigators want to speak with him. No other information at this time. pic.twitter.com/sUpD7oePUf— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 25, 2018
Ramon has been arrested in connection with a series of vicious beatings of homeless men as they were sleeping in downtown Los Angeles, police announced Monday.
Two of the victims later died and one was left in critical condition. Police say the suspect used a baseball bat to attack his victims while they slept and he then robbed them. He also allegedly beat another man who was sleeping under the Santa Monica pier.
Ramon was booked for murder and is being held without bail, the LAPD said in a press release.
WATCH: Report from Los Angeles on murder suspect linked to Houston siblings' disappearance
They went missing in August within days of each other. Rogelio disappeared on Aug. 26 and then Dina went missing two days later when she went to look for her brother.
Investigators later found a burned-out vehicle on a Galveston beach connected to Dina.
Dina's daughter, Ligia Salamanca, says Rogelio recently took in Ramon, who was looking for a job and needed a place to stay.
Salamanca says she didn't know Ramon very well, but he didn't seem like a violent person. The family also never had a problem with him.
"She loved him as she would a son. That was her sister's son. His mom passed away. So she just loved him a lot and so did my uncle," Salamanca told reporters Tuesday.
Ramon's exact connection to their disappearance has not been detailed. Los Angeles police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the case.
RAW VIDEO: Man arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles appears in video