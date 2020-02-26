Neo-Nazi arrested in Houston over phony bomb threats made in Virginia

Prosecutors say a former neo-Nazi leader in Texas has been arrested and charged with a series of phony bomb threats made in Virginia.

John C. Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with his alleged role in a conspiracy that conducted multiple swatting events. He faces an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Houston.

Prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia say the targets of the bogus bomb threats included a predominantly African American church in Alexandria, an unidentified Cabinet official living in northern Virginia, and Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Denton has been identified as a former leader of a group called Atomwaffen Division, which has been linked to multiple killings. Authorities say the group is seeking to incite a race war.

He is one of several alleged Atomwaffen members to face federal charges in recent months and is the second person charged in Alexandria in relation to the swatting calls in Virginia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasvirginiatexas newsnazisu.s. & worldswatting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect found hiding in Katy home during search
Ex-HPD officer may have given false evidence against 69 people
Hold on to your hats: Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
Evelyn Boswell search leads crews to NC pond. toddler missing 2 months
Baseball team giving away 'Astro the Grouch' bobblehead
Roughnecks WR Cam Phillips wins XFL award again
Show More
Here's when you can plan for the 90 minute train trip to Dallas
Tilman Fertitta has identity stolen, allegedly by Spring woman
$39,000 ER bill lowered after woman Turns to Ted
'Yesterdays' in-home arcade is every video gamer's dream!
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News