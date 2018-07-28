Neighbor shot and killed helping teen during attempted robbery in north Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are following breaking news in north Harris County, where deputies are saying robbers killed a man trying to help a teenager Saturday morning.

The neighbor tried to intervene in a driveway robbery outside a home on West Hardy near Rankin.

Deputies say a 16-year-old boy was being robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of his home, when a neighbor tried to come to his rescue.

The neighbor, in his 20s, was shot and killed by the two robbery suspects.

The teen was not injured during the shooting.

Deputies told Eyewitness News that the male suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.
