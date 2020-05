Baylor University student tests negative for coronavirus

EMBED >More News Videos A passenger who landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night was hospitalized for a precautionary medical evaluation amid increased concerns over coronavirus.

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after Texas A&M officials announced one of its students tested negative for coronavirus, a student at another major university has also been cleared.The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Monday that a Baylor student suspected of having the deadly disease has tested negative.The student was tested for the illness Thursday after traveling to China earlier this month, the health district said.While officials waited for results to return from the Centers for Disease Control, Baylor facility services sanitized the student's dorm room and isolated them from others.On Thursday, officials in Brazos County similarly stated a Texas A&M student who recently returned from China had been monitored for a potential case of coronavirus. Tests sent to the CDC also came back negative on Sunday, according to health officials.The illness, which has at least two confirmed American cases, has already contributed to dozens of deaths overseas.