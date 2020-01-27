Coronavirus

Baylor University student tests negative for coronavirus

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after Texas A&M officials announced one of its students tested negative for coronavirus, a student at another major university has also been cleared.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Monday that a Baylor student suspected of having the deadly disease has tested negative.

The student was tested for the illness Thursday after traveling to China earlier this month, the health district said.

While officials waited for results to return from the Centers for Disease Control, Baylor facility services sanitized the student's dorm room and isolated them from others.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

On Thursday, officials in Brazos County similarly stated a Texas A&M student who recently returned from China had been monitored for a potential case of coronavirus. Tests sent to the CDC also came back negative on Sunday, according to health officials.

RELATED: Texas A&M student tested negative for coronavirus case in Brazos County

The illness, which has at least two confirmed American cases, has already contributed to dozens of deaths overseas.

The video above is from a previous story.

Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

A passenger who landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night was hospitalized for a precautionary medical evaluation amid increased concerns over coronavirus.



UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Researchers and doctors at UTMB's Galveston National Laboratory worked on a vaccine for Ebola, and now they're preparing to tackle this deadly virus that's already reached the U.S.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswacotexas newsmedicalillnesscoronaviruscollegebaylor
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News