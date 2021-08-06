Needville Little League sent home from regional tournament over COVID case

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Needville Little League team is missing their shot at a championship over a COVID-19 case, officials say.According to a post published onon Friday, Needville has been sent home from the Southwest Regional tournament after a member tested positive for the virus.Mike Park, an assistant coach, said he was informed on Friday by Little League International that he tested positive for the virus. When the team was informed they were no longer eligible, Park said players and coaches broke out in tears."They have destroyed the emotions and hearts of all the players, coaches, parents and fans," read the Facebook post.Since receiving the news, Park said he has taken two other tests for the virus, not associated with the tournament, and both came back negative. He said he is not experiencing any symptoms either.For the two weeks leading up to the start of the tournament in Waco, Parks said they tested players and coaches daily for COVID.Now, he and the league's president, Charlie Swanson, are fighting to get their team reinstated.Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Troy Nehls took to Facebook saying, "There's no reason these boys shouldn't be allowed to play. They're not sick and their one coach tested negative after what appears to be a false positive."He said he has been in touch with Attorney General Ken Paxton and has reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott on the issue.The Needville Little League was one of three teams removed from the tournament Friday because of positive COVID tests, according to a statement from Little League International.ABC13 asked the organization if they intended to reinstate Needville Little League. The organization issued the following statement, which was posted to its website:Needville beat Arkansas 13-0 on Thursday.They were set to move on and play against Louisiana champions from Lafayette. Louisiana will now advance due to the forfeit.According to the, if a player or a volunteer in a league is diagnosed with COVID, or if they come in close contact with someone who has the virus, including someone who lives in their home, the league said "it's best practice for that player to stay home, as directed by a medical professional."