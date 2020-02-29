abc13 plus memorial

Here's where you can get your Neapolitan pizza cooked in 90 seconds

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bill Hutchinson started making pizzas in his backyard as a hobby.

He quickly realized his pies had taste and decided to open up Pizaro's Pizza in the memorial area, 10 years ago.

Pizaro's makes three styles of pizza: the classic Neapolitan, the Detroit and New York style.

"I was going through a little change of life in the corporate gig and I decided, how cool would it be to bring pizza back old school and do it how they did it 100 years ago," said Bill Hutchinson, the founder of Pizaro's Pizza.



If you want to explore your kitchen skills or try something different on date night, Pizaro's offers three types of classes on the weekends.

"We have our pizza making class. Which is standard, kinda learning how to make a pizza and top it. We also have a dough making class, where you get to learn how make the dough from the very beginning process. And, we just introduced our oven cooking class," Explained Nicole Bean, the owner of Pizaro's.

Pizaro's Pizza: 11177 Katy Fwy, Houston

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Juan Beltran on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodiebusinessfoodabc13 pluspizzafoodie callabc13 plus memorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Bring your pet with you to this Memorial area restaurant
Family tradition continues at Leibman's since 1979
"Vote For The Goat" show teaches kids about democracy
Try French escargot at the Bistro Provence restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News