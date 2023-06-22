NBA Draft: Rockets out of the running for Victor Wembanyama, but options there at No. 4

Amen Thompson, seen at the NBA Draft Combine, is widely projected to go to the Houston Rockets when they pick at No. 4 Thursday night.

Who's landing in Clutch City? Watch the first round of the NBA Draft on ABC13 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Unless something freakish happens at the top of the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama is not wearing a Houston Rockets cap on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old, can't-miss prospect of this year's festivities is easily the projected No. 1 pick to the San Antonio Spurs.

For the Rockets, the true challenge is trying to figure out what to do with the No. 4 overall pick.

After "Wemby," top-flight prospects like Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller could be spoken for before Rockets general manager Rafael Stone gets a chance at Houston's selection.

Even still, there are worthy options out there, including the possibility of trading out of that position.

Here are the things Eyewitness Sports is keeping an eye on before draft night.

Just a reminder: The 2023 NBA Draft airs live on Thursday at 7 p.m. Catch the first round on ABC13 and the entire draft on our sister network ESPN.

Can we get an Amen? Houston could be blessed at No. 4

Not since the fictional recruit Jesus Shuttlesworth has a name gotten much buzz when it comes to ascending to the next level of basketball.

Amen Thompson's name is catching on as the primary choice of the Rockets, based on numerous draft projections days out from the event.

Thompson, 20, of the Overtime Elite professional prep league, isn't the only one of his name and look who's eligible in this draft. His identical twin brother, Ausar, is also expected to be a high draft pick, with ESPN projecting him to go right after Amen.

So, what's so catchy about Amen Thompson? The 6-foot-7-inch guard is primarily a raw prospect, but someone that a team loaded with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun can afford to develop.

"All signs point to Thompson being the choice for Houston at No. 4, with the Rockets weighing a big upside swing on the hope that he can become the type of connective guard their roster needs," ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote on Wednesday. "While it may take him some time to adjust to the speed of the NBA game, his unique athleticism and passing vision should allow him to create advantages in the open floor."

While a pick like this can certainly pay off, it's hard to ignore that Houston has earned high-draft positions in the last three losing seasons.

Houston also has the No. 20 pick, which ESPN projects will be spent on Marquette power forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Of course, the Rockets are expected to get the flexibility of salary cap space in the upcoming season, which could redirect the team to another option.

Rockets trade rumors

Needless to say, nothing has been substantiated yet, but that hasn't stopped folks like ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and others to throw out Houston's trade possibilities.

Dedicated Houston Rockets blog, The Dream Shake, mentioned on Wednesday a potential trade with the Los Angeles Clippers to acquire Paul George, though a convoluted scenario would need to take place to make it happen.

There's also drafting at No. 4 to accommodate a free-agent signing, like Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green, or prodigal star, James Harden.

What about the Cougars?

The University of Houston Cougars have a couple of prospects expected to be called on draft night: freshman forward Jarace Walker and senior guard Marcus Sasser.

Walker is ESPN's top power forward available going into the draft and may go within the first 10 picks.

Sasser is the seventh top point guard in the class and may be called when the draft heads into the second round, according to ESPN.

No matter what, UH is expected to be well represented after a stellar Sweet Sixteen run this year.

