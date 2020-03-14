Open up a big bag of chips for National Potato Chip Day

The potato chip is one of the most popular snacks in America. It's basically the easiest thing you can serve up at parties too.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the popular potato chip was created in 1853 when Chef George Crum decided to fry potatoes until they were crisp and added extra salt after he complained about thick and soggy potatoes.
Customers loved the crunchy potatoes and the chef created it as a regular menu item called "Saratoga Chips."
So tell us, what's your favorite type of potato chip? Do you like regular Lays chips, Ruffles, Pringles? Are you a Kettle chip person or do you like them baked?
