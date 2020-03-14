Food & Drink

Open up a big bag of chips for National Potato Chip Day

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Crunch! Crunch! The potato chip is a delicious, salty snack that makes a lot of noise and we are celebrating it today for National Potato Chip Day.

The potato chip is one of the most popular snacks in America. It's basically the easiest thing you can serve up at parties too.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the popular potato chip was created in 1853 when Chef George Crum decided to fry potatoes until they were crisp and added extra salt after he complained about thick and soggy potatoes.

Customers loved the crunchy potatoes and the chef created it as a regular menu item called "Saratoga Chips."

So tell us, what's your favorite type of potato chip? Do you like regular Lays chips, Ruffles, Pringles? Are you a Kettle chip person or do you like them baked?

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodsocietychips
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News