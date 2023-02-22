Workers take away porta-potty that woman claims drew prostitution in her south side neighborhood

Priscilla Jackson claims a nearby work site's porta-potty has been used for prostitution along Nathaniel Brown Street on Houston's south side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman living on Houston's south side claims a new construction project has brought filth and prostitution to her block.

"This traffic began to narrow down into prostitution and drugs in the porta-potty," Priscilla Jackson told ABC13 on Monday.

When a new home construction project started on Nathaniel Brown Street in December, she said she didn't think anything of the porta-potty.

It wasn't until her dog started barking at it that she paid closer attention to it.

"I could see them going in. I could really see them going in, and I could see them coming out. But what really threatened me the most was that it was at night," she said.

That, plus the trash, food, and water bottles building up for weeks were enough for Jackson.

She made calls but kept getting the run around.

"'Oh, we'll get to it, we'll send somebody out,'" she recalled. "Never happened. Called again, 'We'll get to it, we'll send somebody out.' Never happened."

Jackson said she also reached out to her councilwoman, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, for weeks, trying to get some answers about when this would get cleaned up.

ABC13 reached out to her office Monday, but no one returned our calls.

"I feel violated," Jackson said. "I really feel violated, because no one should have to live in filth."

On Tuesday, the porta-potty was removed and a crew showed up to remove the trash.

"They are coming to clean it up! Oh, look! They are coming to clean it up!" she said when noticing crews show up.

The builder of the home did not want to talk, but the workers told ABC13 they got a call Tuesday morning to get the job done.

Jackson doesn't like that she had to go this far to get something done, but she says it was worth it.

"Never feel hopeless," she said. "Never give up. Stay vigilant."

