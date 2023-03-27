6 dead, including 3 kids, in Nashville school shooting; female shooter dead | LIVE

At least 3 dead in Nashville school shooting: ABC News Live

Covenant School is a Christian school for preschool through sixth grade.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Six people, including three children, have died following a shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to an official at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect and the suspect is dead. She was described as a "female who ... appears to be in her teens," officials said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he's "closely monitoring the tragic situation."

"Please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community," Lee said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



