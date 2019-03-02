Society

SpaceX, NASA successfully launch first American spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space since 2011

EMBED <>More Videos

SpaceX launches first craft into space since 2011.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- SpaceX has taken a major step toward boosting America toward the ability to once again launch humans into space.

A Falcon rocket blasted off in a high-stakes test of the crew Dragon capsule early Saturday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The only passenger is a life-size test dummy, named Ripley from the "Alien" movies.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk says the launch was "super stressful" to watch. But he's hopeful the capsule will be ready to carry people later this year.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaspacexnasaastronautus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 pregnant women injured in drunk driving crash
ESPN's College GameDay to visit UH hoops at Fertitta Center
Man shot to death while riding in car in northwest Harris Co.
Cardi B beats Garth Brooks' rodeo attendance record
Family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pitbull
Firefighter injured battling massive storage facility fire
Families of Texas church shooting victims sue gun retailer
Show More
Ginger Zee opens up about struggle with eating disorder
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly Lyft crash in Clear Lake
Weather warms up today, but not for long
Aggressive truck driver knocks bicyclists to ground, man says
ESPN's College GameDay to visit UH hoops at Fertitta Center
More TOP STORIES News