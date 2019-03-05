NASA jet winds up off runway at Ellington Field

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A NASA jet aborted its takeoff at Ellington Field on Tuesday.According to officials with the Houston Airport System, the aircraft wound up going off the end of the runway.There were no injuries reported.ABC13 Eyewitness News learned the plane was rolling out for launch when it lost control of the nose gear and veered off into the grass.Eyewitness News reached out to a NASA official, who said it was working an incident at the southeast Houston airport. The agency, though, wouldn't elaborate.SkyEye13 captured images of the aircraft resting partially on a grassy field next to the runway.