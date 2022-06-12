graduation

Houston high school student killed, honored at graduation with standing ovation

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school senior who was killed in a shooting on April 23 was honored on Sunday by her classmates.

She received her diploma at what should have been her graduation.

Nariah Champion, 18, was shot and killed when a 17-year-old was playing with a loaded handgun back the morning of April 23.

She never got to go to prom, graduate, or live out her dream of being a lawyer.

On Sunday, her mom walked across the stage with the class of 2022 to accept her daughter's diploma.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for this family.

"My baby should've graduated today, but sad because I had to get her diploma," said Nariah's mom, Keisha Shields.

"Her not being here with me is really hard," said Nariah's best friend, Latrice Kennare.

A day that should've been filled with so much promise for the future of Latrice and her best friend was filled, instead, with warm embraces between Latrice and Shields as they remembered Nariah.

"It was Nariah up there! She walked that stage today and she got that diploma," said Latrice. "Nariah's name will always live on."

And that's how others perceived it too. There was a standing ovation for their classmate who never made it to graduation.

"I'm happy. She gave me what I always asked of her. I want my diploma," said Shields.

That was made a reality on Sunday afternoon as a cap and gown were symbolically draped over a chair that should've been hers.

