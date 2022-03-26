kidnapping

Exclusive interview with missing Nevada teen's family

Suspect, Truck in custody in connection to Naomi Irion's disappearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody in connection to Naomi Irion's disappearance, Lyon County, Nevada investigators said.

However, the 18-year-old who grew up in Houston is still missing. Despite a desperate search, her family hasn't seen or heard from Naomi Irion in almost two weeks.

"I'm hoping that we turn up someone that knows something that will lead to us finding her," said Naomi Irion's mother, Diana Irion.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced one person and a pickup truck believed to be involved in her disappearance were in custody.

They did not say whether it's the same person and truck seen in surveillance images near the Walmart where Naomi Irion was last seen, but her family is confident they are one step closer to bringing the 18-year-old home.

Authorities believe this pickup truck may be connected to the suspicious disappearance of Naomi Irion.

"It feels like we're on a knife's edge. We're going to get the news soon about what really happened to my sister," said Tamara Cartwright, Naomi's older sister.

Cartwright lives in Houston, but she's in Nevada joining family members, authorities, and the Lyon County community as they try to figure out whether Naomi Irion was abducted by the man seen driving her car out of the Walmart parking lot.

"Why? Why would you do something so terrible? Why would you cause so much pain for this family?" asked Cartwright.

Naomi Irion's car was found near the Walmart with evidence that led deputies to believe something suspicious had happened. Now, with a suspect in custody and more clues, Cartwright said she knows her sister is near.

Authorities released photos of 18-year-old Naomi Irion from the morning of March 12, 2022, when she was last seen.

"I need you to stay strong. I need you never to give up because we will see you soon. This isn't over until my sister is back sleeping in her bed and our arms," said Cartwright.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620 and reference case 22LY01068. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

WATCH: Suspect in custody, pickup truck located after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen being driven away from a Walmart parking lot near Reno, Nevada, in her own car, police said.

