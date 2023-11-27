Expert explains new iPhone 'NameDrop' feature that's gaining attention online

The new feature was added to the Apple iOS 17.1 update.

PHILADELPHIA -- The new Apple iOS 17.1 update is getting a lot of attention on social media after a "NameDrop" feature was recently added.

The feature allows two iPhone users to share personal information -- like photos, videos, and phone numbers -- pretty quickly when two phones are tapped together.

Police departments have been bringing attention to the new feature, but experts say both phone users need to approve the information before it's swapped.

"If both parties consent to allowing the swap of information then that can take place and you don't have to go through the tedious process of typing in somebody's name and phone number," said Titiana Jordan, the chief parenting officer with Bark Technologies.

"Another unfounded fear is that children's contact information can be unwillingly shared with potential bad actors, and that's typically not the case," she added.

Jordan says dual consent lowers the risk, but she encourages parents to talk with their children.

NameDrop will automatically be enabled with the update, so if you're not interested, you can turn it off by going into your settings and type "Airdrop."

To learn more about this feature head to support.apple.com