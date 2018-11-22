NAKED MAN

Man wearing no pants threw food and assaulted woman at Whataburger, HPD says

Police say the man threw food and assaulted patrons during the Thanksgiving night incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police said a naked man was in "crisis" when he allegedly terrorized Whataburger employees in southwest Houston and later died after officers detained him.

The Thanksgiving night incident was reported around 7 p.m. at the restaurant located in the 9500 block of Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway.

According to Houston police, a white male in his 40s entered the restaurant and began throwing garbage cans and chairs. The man also jumped up on the counter, scaring employees to the point that they called 911 and evacuated the restaurant.

The man, though, followed the workers and assaulted a female manager, police said. After he was pulled off by other employees, the man made his way to underneath a nearby overpass, where officers tried to detain the erratic person.

Officers were able to get the man in handcuffs, but he then collapsed and was unresponsive. The man was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The employees were shaken up, but no one was seriously injured.

Police were looking into what may have caused the man's erratic behavior and his subsequent death.

