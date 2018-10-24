Mystery gas odor forces evacuation of municipal courts

EMBED </>More Videos

The city sent out an alert about a gas odor that was first detected north of downtown and is moving south.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Municipal Courts Building was evacuated today after a smelly gas cloud moved through downtown Houston.

Harris County Pollution Control sent crews out to investigate the odor but they were unable to detect anything. Pollution Control said they believe the smell may have come from a mobile source, like a train.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene on 1400 Lubbock, where some reported feeling woozy. No one was transported to the hospital.

The building was evacuated twice before people could finally go back inside.

According to HFD, it received multiple calls Wednesday morning about a gas odor across the northeast side of the city.

The calls first came from Wallisville Road around 9 a.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Gas leak at the Municipal Courts Building in downtown Houston.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas leakHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
Homeowner scolds possible porch pirate taking packages
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Plumber charged with sex assault of 4-year-old in West University
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
Military plane drops Humvee over neighborhood
Show More
Parents offer advice after baby diagnosed with sepsis
TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
2 Houston freeways are the most congested in Texas
Driver ticketed after striking student boarding bus
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
More News