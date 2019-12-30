Drive-by music video shooting victim identified as 20-year-old University of Houston student

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5795180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "All of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the victims of a shooting at a music video shoot was a student at the University of Houston.The mother of 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez says her son was a Summer Creek High School graduate with a passion for photography and videography.His family says Gonzalez was at the scene to film the music video for rap artist Cashout Ace.He was filming the video in north Harris County Friday night when deputies say a drive-by shooter opened fire.It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Smart Street near Berwyn Drive near I-45 N and Gulf Bank Road.Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez were killed.Seven other young men were shot and injured. Deputies say their ages range from 17 to 23.Investigators are still searching for the gunman and motive for the shooting.We believe there could still be more (victims) that are injured that happened to leave the scene before we got here," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "We don't know what the motive is. Our main thing is to determine who is wounded and if we have any additional witnesses that are willing to cooperate with us and give us information."Gonzalez also said the shooters were in cars and others may have been on foot. A description of the suspects was not immediately released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS