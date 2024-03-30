Investigation underway after 2 fatally shot at 21st birthday party in E. Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for who is responsible for a shooting at a party that left two people dead early Saturday.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the 11000 block of Muscatine to a house party near Holland and the East Freeway.

Preliminary information said that at least 50 people and a live band attended a 21st birthday party.

Officials said at one point, someone pulled out a gun and fired it, striking two people. Those victims were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities did not elaborate on what led up to the shooting or how many suspects there were.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were reports of a potential third victim, but law enforcement is still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

At this time, no one has been detained by authorities.

Gonzalez said they are not sure of the involvement of the two victims and are trying to make a connection.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

