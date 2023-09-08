Do you recognize these men? HPD released new surveillance video that shows the moments before two men were shot and killed back in March.

Surveillance video shows 2 suspects wanted in murder of 2 men found dead in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New surveillance video shows two wanted men walking into a home in southeast Houston moments before a double murder.

Houston police released the surveillance video on Friday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspects.

The deadly shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. on March 15.

The surveillance video shows the first suspect entering the home at 6714 Weston St. Moments later, a second suspect is also seen walking inside.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Search warrant requested by HPD to investigate 2 men found dead inside SE Houston home

Investigators said the men were invited into the home by one of the victims.

HPD said both men, armed with guns, eventually left the residence -- getting away in a black, four-door vehicle driven by an unidentified third suspect.

When officers responded to a shooting call at the residence, they found two men unresponsive in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were later identified as 32-year-old Joshua Fields and 43-year-old Matthew Lee.

Police described the first suspect as a Black male with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and joggers.

The second suspect, who police also described as a Black male, wore a light-colored hoodie and shorts.

In a previous report, investigators said the suspect in the light-colored hoodie returned to the home with a firearm, briefly went inside, but then fled on foot toward Yellowstone Boulevard.

So far, the exact motive of the shooting is unknown, though investigators believe it could be drug-related.

Anyone with information on the suspects in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.