Search warrant requested by HPD to investigate 2 men found dead inside SE Houston home

Houston police said they are working on getting a search warrant for a home on Weston after two bodies were found inside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working on getting a search warrant for a home in southeast Houston after two bodies were found inside.

Officers said they were called at about midnight on Wednesday to the 6700 block of Weston near Yellowstone. There, they found two men shot to death.

While there were several people spotted outside the home, investigators said none of them said they saw or heard anything.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows how many crimes have been reported in your area. To view those numbers, visit the ABC13 website.