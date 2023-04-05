Mother and daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Harris County sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people, believed to be a mother and her teen daughter, were killed in an apparent murder-suicide, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Sage Manor Drive, where the woman and her daughter were found dead.

Investigators are on the way to the scene.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

