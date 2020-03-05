Family mourns loss of father murdered during car theft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Miguel Aguila wanted to conceal their identity but as they sat down with ABC13 for an interview, the pain was evident in their eyes."He killed my father," said the son.The young man saw it all happen in front of him on Sunday. He said he noticed someone steal his dad's work truck from their complex so, in the heat of the moment, they followed after the suspect. They caught up to the suspect and even got him to pull over."For a split second, I thought he was going to give the truck back," said the son in Spanish.Unfortunately, it all came to a tragic end. The suspect sped off running over Aguila who was holding on to the truck door."That is something I will never be able to erase from my mind," he said."He wouldn't have gone to pursue the car if it wasn't because of his work tools and everything he used to win his daily bread, was in there," said the daughter-in-law.Aguila's daughter-in-law and wife continue to comfort each other. They were both in New York when it happened, so to them, this all seems so unreal."I loved him very much and his grandkids miss him," said his daughter-in-law.Aguila's wife of 28 years is now pleading for the suspect to turn himself in. She said the suspect is forgiven, and believes he needs to do the right thing.