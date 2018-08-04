Search for missing 3-year-old girl in Bryan, Texas now a murder investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Child's body found buried in garden during search for missing 3-year-old girl in Bryan, Texas

Shelley Childers
BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) --
The case of a missing child in Bryan, Texas is now a murder investigation.

"Buried in the garden, we located decomposed remains that are consistent with the size of a young child," said Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske.
EMBED More News Videos

Bryan Police release new details after discovering human remains during their search for 3-year-old Rayven Shields.


Three-year-old Rayven Shields was first reported missing to police on Monday by Child Protective Services.

Investigators say they were called when a case worker arrived to check on the little girl and her mother, Virginia Adams, gave conflicting reports about her daughter's whereabouts.

Chief Buske says throughout the week they continued to press Adams for answers, but arrested her on Wednesday for interfering with child custody.

"Her mother was not cooperative and told inconsistent stories about where Rayven was," Chief Buske said.

Buske says they brought in a cadaver dog on Friday to search a home in the 4000 block of State Highway 21.

Investigators say the home is owned by a relative, but would not elaborate, only saying Adams was living there with the toddler.

The chief says during the search on Friday, they discovered buried remains of a child.

"I think it hits the community hard when something like that happens, even people that don't even know the little girl," said Dani Marquez, a neighbor.

Police say they do not know how long the child has truly been missing because of conflicting information from family.

"We don't know the last time she was seen but we're thinking it's sometime in the middle of June," said Buske.

Eyewitness News learned this is not the mother's first time behind bars. Brazos County records show an arrest in April for family violence.

Police have not charged Adams with murder, but say they believe the crime was committed by someone close to the child.

The remains have not yet been positively identified as Rayven Sheilds, but investigators say they are operating as if this is the missing little girl, who would have turned four years old on August 21.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED: What are the criteria for issuing Amber Alerts?
EMBED More News Videos

Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlmother chargedtexas newsBryan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What are the criteria for issuing Amber Alerts?
Top Stories
Police searching for dad after 2 children stabbed to death
Police: 1 person fatally shot in face in SW Houston
Murder suspect deeded home to woman because he was 'terminally ill'
Utility company sends racial slur password to woman
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Man charged for throwing a dog out of moving vehicle
Lance Bass buying 'Brady Bunch' house
Show More
Tyler Perry speaking at Houston's Lakewood Church
Postal worker rescues teen from sex trafficking
Officers sprang into action to help choking baby
Friends discover man missing from boat when they take selfie
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
More News