Multiple shootings spread police department across Houston-area

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police took to Twitter to share information with neighbors about three shootings that happened on Saturday evening. HPD said officers were working on the northeast side within the 5100 block of Wylie St. where one shooting happened.

The victim in this incident has been transported to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital in unknown conditions.



Another shooting led police to west Harris County in the 11500 block of Briar Forest Dr. One victim was quickly transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown.



Officers are also still investigating a shooting that took place at 3500 Chimira Lane in South Houston. An innocent bystander was transported to Ben Taub.



Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man who was shot near Little York at Easter street. Officials attempted to perform CPR, however,the victim died after being transported to the hospital. The suspect fled in an older model champagne colored Lincoln.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingbarricade
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family prepares to honor their loved one killed in deadly blast
Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning
Woman uninjured after tire crashes into her windshield
3-year-old killed when car rolls back and hits her, sheriff says
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
$1M worth of Corvettes trapped inside flattened buildings
Show More
Several Dodgers go public, peeved by Astros' cheating scam
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Rush to repair homes damaged by explosion before rain
Galveston PD Sergeant placed on leave after violence charge
Massive WWE event coming to Houston Sunday
More TOP STORIES News