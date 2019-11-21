Multiple agencies involved in hazmat drug operation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI says the public is not in danger from a police operation in northwest Houston.

The FBI, DEA, HFD Hazardous materials team and the HPD's high hazard clandestine lab team is on the scene at 6103 W. 34th street.

"I know it's alarming to a lot of viewers when they see people in hazmat gear. I can assure you that the scene is secure. There is no threat to the general public at all," said Connor Hagan with the FBI.

Officials say they're investigating a criminal matter. No one was inside the building when they entered.
