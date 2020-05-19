FM-1960 closed at Jones Road after deadly stolen motorcycle crash

The chase started when deputies tried to stop a man on a motorcycle that was believed to be stolen, according to authorities. The motorcycle was reported stolen on Monday from the city of Houston, and was spotted Tuesday by homeless outreach units.
@HCSOTexas units attempted to stop a male riding a motorcycle believed to be stolen. The motorcycle operator refused to stop and fled. After a short pursuit, the operator struck a vehicle. The operator has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle is pic.twitter.com/gOIYLr3YHs— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 19, 2020
According to deputies, the chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Deputies were attempting to set up a road block but the motorcycle rider made his way around it and kept going at 100 mph before hitting another car at the intersection.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man between 25 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The innocent driver who was hit, a 72-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she was listed in good condition.
TxDOT West Harris crews on scene of fatal crash involving motorcycle on FM 1960 at Jones Rd. @HCSOTexas working the investigation. At this time all FM 1960 lanes EB and WB closed at Jones Rd. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/EWGEhv241o— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 19, 2020
