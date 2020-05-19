FM-1960 closed at Jones Road after deadly stolen motorcycle crash

Crews have shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes of FM-1960 at Jones Road after a chase involving a stolen motorcycle ended in a deadly crash.

The chase started when deputies tried to stop a man on a motorcycle that was believed to be stolen, according to authorities. The motorcycle was reported stolen on Monday from the city of Houston, and was spotted Tuesday by homeless outreach units.



According to deputies, the chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Deputies were attempting to set up a road block but the motorcycle rider made his way around it and kept going at 100 mph before hitting another car at the intersection.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man between 25 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The innocent driver who was hit, a 72-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she was listed in good condition.



