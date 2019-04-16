Motorcyclist dies in W. Houston crash while fleeing wreck: HPD

VCD officers are investigating a fatal accident 7500 San Felipe. Adult female deceased at the hospital after motorcycle vs car accident. 202 pic.twitter.com/Jq5URCiWpg — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a motorcyclist trying to get away from a wreck died when she crashed while being followed by a driver behind a west Houston grocery store.According to Houston police, the deadly crash happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Voss and San Felipe.A female driver of a sedan at the scene told officers she had followed the rider from Westheimer and Voss, where the motorcyclist was involved in a crash in that area.Police said the rider fled, but was later spotted by the sedan driver who followed her to the Kroger, where the motorcyclist died.Police added the sedan driver ran over the downed rider.The driver remained at the scene and was given a field sobriety test.Houston police said the driver who followed the motorcyclist will be charged with manslaughter.