Motorcycle rider killed in SW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider died Sunday morning in a crash in southwest Houston.It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue near Hillcroft.The motorcycle was westbound on Richmond Avenue when it crashed into a vehicle exiting a driveway, according to Houston police.Officers on the scene had one person detained, but an initial investigation determined the person was not impaired at the time, police said.