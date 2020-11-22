Motorcycle rider killed in SW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider died Sunday morning in a crash in southwest Houston.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue near Hillcroft.

The motorcycle was westbound on Richmond Avenue when it crashed into a vehicle exiting a driveway, according to Houston police.

Officers on the scene had one person detained, but an initial investigation determined the person was not impaired at the time, police said.

RELATED: Houston roads experience deadly 24-hour streak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impaired driver crashes into HFD ambulance outside fire station
COVID-19 testing sites experience increase ahead of Thanksgiving
Texas Ironman competitors rally on despite cancellation
The first of three cool fronts arrives Sunday evening
Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Nov. 22
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Show More
Trump team requests recount of Georgia's presidential race
Trump election challenges sound alarm among Black voters
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks Tuesday: Klain
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam
More TOP STORIES News