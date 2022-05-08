Don't know where to go or what to do for Mother's Day? Here are some ideas

If your mom is a sports fanatic, what better way to celebrate than to go cheer on the 'Stros. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park where they will take on the Detroit Tigers.
For a sophisticated experience this Mother's Day, you can take your mom to Jones Hall for a live Houston Symphony performance.
This Mother's Day performance is Fanfare for the Common Man by composer Aaron Copland and it will start at 2:30 p.m.
If your Mom loves nature, then take her to the Cockrell Butterfly Center at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
It's a dreamy way to celebrate Mother's Day.
Plus, the Houston Museum of Natural Science is reminding everyone that they have very cold air conditioning.
Spend your #SundayFunday with Mom inside the Cockrell Butterfly Center.— The Houston Museum of Natural Science ❤️🦖🧠🌌 (@hmns) May 8, 2022
We hear the brunch menu is off the chain.
😋😋😋
VISIT: https://t.co/CytXV1rrci pic.twitter.com/oqHQ8D8GAA
