mother's day

Don't know where to go or what to do for Mother's Day? Here are some ideas

Last-minute event ideas for Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you still having a hard time thinking of where to go or what to do for Mother's Day? Here are some ideas.

If your mom is a sports fanatic, what better way to celebrate than to go cheer on the 'Stros. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park where they will take on the Detroit Tigers.

For a sophisticated experience this Mother's Day, you can take your mom to Jones Hall for a live Houston Symphony performance.

This Mother's Day performance is Fanfare for the Common Man by composer Aaron Copland and it will start at 2:30 p.m.

If your Mom loves nature, then take her to the Cockrell Butterfly Center at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

It's a dreamy way to celebrate Mother's Day.

Plus, the Houston Museum of Natural Science is reminding everyone that they have very cold air conditioning.



