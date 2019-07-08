Bullet misses infant by inches in shooting that hit Pasadena mother in the head

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after being shot in the head during an apparent drive-by shooting in Pasadena.

Police say the woman, a man and their 4-month-old child were inside their home when multiple shots were fired into the house on Cactus near Scarborough.

The shots appeared to be coming from a passing vehicle around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Neighbors heard the gunshots, with some even diving down to the ground for cover.

"I have never seen anything like that here," Hector Garcia said.

Garcia lives across the street from the victim's house. His kids have even played with the children who live at that home.

Garcia said his grandmother forced his young nephew to the ground and used her body to cover the child when they heard the shots.

"Had that person gotten the wrong house, or had the wrong person gotten hit, I would be devastated. It's not right," Garcia said.

A bullet passed within two inches of a 4-month-old baby in her bassinet. The man and child weren't injured.

Police say the couple has three other children, but they were staying the night with their grandparents.

Detectives have canvassed the neighborhood and are looking for surveillance video.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Pasadena Police.

